Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires New Shares in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 2,429 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Morgan Stanley by 61.6% in the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $448,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 5,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA lifted its position in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 12,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. 83.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $105.00 price target on Morgan Stanley in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Odeon Capital Group lowered Morgan Stanley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Morgan Stanley has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.71.

In related news, insider Daniel A. Simkowitz sold 18,414 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.56, for a total transaction of $1,888,539.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider Andrew M. Saperstein sold 17,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.70, for a total value of $1,814,023.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MS traded down $2.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $80.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,097,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,581,925. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 billion, a PE ratio of 10.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $87.93 and a 200 day moving average of $96.10. Morgan Stanley has a one year low of $80.31 and a one year high of $109.73.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $14.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.16 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 24.21%. The company’s revenue was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.22 EPS. Research analysts expect that Morgan Stanley will post 7.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 29th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. Morgan Stanley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.62%.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

