Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires Shares of 1,385 Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,385 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $785,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the third quarter valued at about $593,241,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S acquired a new position in Adobe in the fourth quarter worth about $445,585,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 2.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,314,478 shares of the software company’s stock worth $20,906,971,000 after purchasing an additional 762,224 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in Adobe by 13.3% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,998,896 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,302,244,000 after purchasing an additional 467,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Adobe by 17.1% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,393,319 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,377,882,000 after purchasing an additional 349,132 shares in the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe stock traded down $14.58 on Friday, reaching $395.95. 3,031,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,673,876. The stock has a market cap of $187.09 billion, a PE ratio of 39.32, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $394.64 and a twelve month high of $699.54. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $439.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $534.03.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The software company reported $3.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.34 by $0.03. Adobe had a net margin of 29.90% and a return on equity of 36.47%. The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.64 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 11.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on ADBE shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Adobe from $652.00 to $591.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $535.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $650.00 target price on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Adobe from $710.00 to $605.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $587.75.

In other Adobe news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 2,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.44, for a total transaction of $1,197,460.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.30, for a total transaction of $2,021,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 405,165 shares in the company, valued at $163,808,209.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,538 shares of company stock worth $4,793,387. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Adobe (Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.