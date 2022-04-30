Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Shares in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Steel Dynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 45,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,849,000. Steel Dynamics accounts for 2.3% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 97.3% in the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 446 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Steel Dynamics during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Steel Dynamics by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Steel Dynamics alerts:

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on STLD. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Steel Dynamics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Steel Dynamics from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Steel Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $98.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.00.

STLD stock traded down $3.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $85.75. The stock had a trading volume of 2,543,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,937,402. Steel Dynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $100.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 3.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 1.40.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.43. Steel Dynamics had a net margin of 19.02% and a return on equity of 69.88%. The business had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.10 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Steel Dynamics, Inc. will post 19.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.25 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is an increase from Steel Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. Steel Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.02%.

Steel Dynamics Profile (Get Rating)

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Steel Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Steel Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.