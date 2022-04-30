Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $1.90 Million in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 17,650 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,903,000. Diamondback Energy comprises about 1.5% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 41,766 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 78.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 160,551 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $17,316,000 after buying an additional 70,362 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 280,651 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $30,268,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 4th quarter worth $133,000. Finally, Distillate Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC now owns 48,495 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,230,000 after buying an additional 14,847 shares during the last quarter. 89.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $155.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $152.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Diamondback Energy from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.58.

In related news, COO Daniel N. Wesson sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.95, for a total transaction of $472,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.02, for a total transaction of $840,120.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 73,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,268,226.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,319,960 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FANG traded down $3.24 on Friday, reaching $126.23. 1,747,468 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,813,041. The company has a market capitalization of $22.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.23 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.93 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $134.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.68 billion. Diamondback Energy had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 16.33%. Diamondback Energy’s revenue was up 162.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 24.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 3rd. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.77%.

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

