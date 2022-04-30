Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $2.69 Million in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 64,508 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,692,000. Freeport-McMoRan comprises about 2.2% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,008,945,000 after acquiring an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 48,853,445 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $2,038,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,521 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $789,267,000 after acquiring an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 18,541,750 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $773,747,000 after purchasing an additional 397,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 115.5% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 15,853,192 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $515,709,000 after purchasing an additional 8,496,718 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wolfe Research cut their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price target on shares of Freeport-McMoRan and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $62.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.57.

In related news, Director Hugh Grant purchased 12,300 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $40.75 per share, with a total value of $501,225.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 15,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $642,872. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Kathleen L. Quirk sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.02, for a total transaction of $3,521,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 164,670 shares of company stock valued at $7,002,730 over the last three months. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FCX traded down $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $40.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,201,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,416,149. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $51.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $47.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $58.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 2.00.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The natural resource company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.79% and a return on equity of 24.06%. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue was up 36.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is 8.70%.

About Freeport-McMoRan (Get Rating)

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.