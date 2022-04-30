Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $558,000 in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 5,892 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $558,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GE. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in General Electric by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,344,433 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $556,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,238,808 shares during the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $978,000. Abbrea Capital LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $258,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new stake in General Electric in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,699,000. 70.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GE stock traded down $3.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $74.55. The company had a trading volume of 10,390,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,568,143. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $82.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.48. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $74.35 and a fifty-two week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $17.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.92 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 6.41% and a negative net margin of 6.43%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.24 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that General Electric will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 7th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -6.99%.

GE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on General Electric from $118.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on General Electric from $105.00 to $102.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a report on Monday, January 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on General Electric from $113.00 to $102.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on General Electric from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, General Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.69.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

