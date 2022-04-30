Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates (NYSEARCA:FDRR – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 22,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,059,000. Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.17% of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FDRR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 82,634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,419,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 857 shares during the last quarter.

Get Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA FDRR traded down $1.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.69. 121,718 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 82,525. Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates has a twelve month low of $41.00 and a twelve month high of $46.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.99.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Dividend ETF for Rising Rates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.