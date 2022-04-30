Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New $687,000 Investment in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Zoetis by 48.4% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Zoetis in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

In other Zoetis news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 2,065 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.54, for a total value of $405,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Glenn David sold 32,390 shares of Zoetis stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.87, for a total transaction of $6,149,889.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,622 shares of company stock worth $9,995,351 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ZTS. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zoetis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $242.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Saturday, January 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Zoetis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Zoetis from $232.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zoetis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $224.78.

ZTS stock traded down $4.06 on Friday, hitting $177.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,251,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,015,491. Zoetis Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.22 and a 12-month high of $249.27. The company has a current ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $189.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $206.10. The stock has a market cap of $83.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.77.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.04. Zoetis had a net margin of 26.20% and a return on equity of 50.71%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.325 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Zoetis’s payout ratio is 30.45%.

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

