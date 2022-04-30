Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,533 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Camden National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,563 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Home Depot by 1.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,505,713 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,669,058,000 after buying an additional 162,299 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management increased its holdings in Home Depot by 0.5% in the third quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 9,467 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,108,000 after buying an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its holdings in Home Depot by 25.1% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 3,198 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its holdings in Home Depot by 2.3% in the third quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 25,991 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $8,532,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. 69.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $420.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $387.08.

HD traded down $11.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.40. 4,878,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,436,018. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $293.59 and a 12-month high of $420.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $314.11 and a 200 day moving average of $357.54. The firm has a market cap of $310.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.47.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.01. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 2,082.76%. The company had revenue of $35.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 48.97%.

In other news, EVP Hector A. Padilla sold 504 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.80, for a total value of $156,139.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

