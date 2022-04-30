Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 26,800 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $3,848,000. Advanced Micro Devices makes up about 3.1% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 252.8% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 254 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 35.9% in the third quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. First Command Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. 68.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 9,852 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,280,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director John Edward Caldwell sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.28, for a total value of $1,092,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $510,556.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 191,176 shares of company stock worth $23,266,902 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:AMD traded down $4.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.52. 82,569,357 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 84,598,784. The company has a fifty day moving average of $106.01 and a 200 day moving average of $123.97. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.50 and a twelve month high of $164.46. The company has a market capitalization of $102.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.81.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.14. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 44.25% and a net margin of 19.24%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $144.00 to $111.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $145.56.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

