Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Takes $414,000 Position in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Tripadvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 15,357 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $414,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 23.0% during the 3rd quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,347,046 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $417,948,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 223.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 693,008 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $23,459,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253,077 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 485.6% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,280,425 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $43,342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,788 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Tripadvisor by 33.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,998,914 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $135,363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rubric Capital Management LP bought a new position in Tripadvisor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,201,000. 69.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Gregory B. Maffei bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.38 per share, with a total value of $1,119,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ TRIP traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $25.67. 1,515,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,421,500. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $27.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.77 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63. Tripadvisor, Inc. has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $49.28.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The travel company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $241.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $247.90 million. Tripadvisor had a negative net margin of 16.41% and a negative return on equity of 17.49%. Tripadvisor’s quarterly revenue was up 107.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.58) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Tripadvisor, Inc. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRIP. Mizuho reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Tripadvisor from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. StockNews.com began coverage on Tripadvisor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup downgraded Tripadvisor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tripadvisor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

