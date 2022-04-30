Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 21,941 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,920,000. Boeing makes up approximately 4.0% of Primoris Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 3rd quarter worth about $587,000. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Boeing by 39.5% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,433,887 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $315,368,000 after purchasing an additional 405,815 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Boeing during the third quarter worth approximately $237,000. Brighton Jones LLC raised its stake in shares of Boeing by 17.3% during the third quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,361 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $4,038,000 after acquiring an additional 2,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its holdings in shares of Boeing by 653.1% in the third quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY now owns 10,468 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. 54.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of BA traded down $5.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $148.84. 10,896,594 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,224,043. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $146.00 and a 1-year high of $258.40. The company has a market capitalization of $87.87 billion, a PE ratio of -18.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $183.42 and a 200 day moving average of $200.76.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.75) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($2.48). The firm had revenue of $13.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($1.53) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Boeing news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $208.39 per share, for a total transaction of $100,027.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence W. Kellner purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $208.91 per share, for a total transaction of $1,044,550.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Langenberg & Company initiated coverage on Boeing in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $288.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $239.00 to $216.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Boeing from $235.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $231.38.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

