Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY) Short Interest Update

Principal Millennials Index ETF (NASDAQ:GENY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,900 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the March 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GENY. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 85.5% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 57,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 26,343 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,340,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 125,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,619,000 after purchasing an additional 12,347 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Principal Millennials Index ETF in the fourth quarter worth $359,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Principal Millennials Index ETF by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 5,859 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ:GENY traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $43.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,411. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.77. Principal Millennials Index ETF has a one year low of $43.25 and a one year high of $66.89.

