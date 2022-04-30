Profound Medical (TSE:PRN) Shares Up 0.8%

Profound Medical Corp. (TSE:PRN – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$9.52 and last traded at C$9.37. 16,234 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 51,556 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.30.

Separately, Raymond James reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a C$23.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd.

The stock has a market capitalization of C$195.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.89. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$13.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 18.56 and a quick ratio of 16.50.

Profound Medical ( TSE:PRN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported C($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.44) by C($0.18). The company had revenue of C$1.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.52 million. Research analysts expect that Profound Medical Corp. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a commercial-stage medical device company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland.

