Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) Shares Acquired by CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC

CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 391,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,333 shares during the quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Prologis were worth $65,906,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 62.9% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 16,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 6,477 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Hartline Investment Corp boosted its holdings in Prologis by 116.0% in the fourth quarter. Hartline Investment Corp now owns 14,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,473,000 after purchasing an additional 7,888 shares during the last quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. NovaPoint Capital LLC now owns 6,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Prologis by 332.0% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Prologis from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Prologis from $184.00 to $209.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. BTIG Research increased their price target on Prologis from $161.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Prologis from $152.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Prologis from $164.00 to $170.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.75.

Shares of Prologis stock opened at $160.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $158.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.87. Prologis, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.00 and a twelve month high of $174.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.99. Prologis had a return on equity of 9.98% and a net margin of 77.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a $0.79 dividend. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.33%.

In other news, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 44,385 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.60, for a total transaction of $7,305,771.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,692,142.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Zollars sold 1,350 shares of Prologis stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.68, for a total value of $210,168.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2020, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 984 million square feet (91 million square meters) in 19 countries.

