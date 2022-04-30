Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG) Short Interest Up 69.1% in April

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:PSAG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,300 shares, a growth of 69.1% from the March 31st total of 5,500 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of PSAG opened at $9.78 on Friday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.95. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $9.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.73.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II in the fourth quarter worth about $9,802,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the third quarter worth approximately $8,212,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II by 275.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 908,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,819,000 after buying an additional 666,635 shares during the last quarter. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,558,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,370,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

