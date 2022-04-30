Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX) PT Lowered to $45.00

Protagonist Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTGX – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Protagonist Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a sell rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Protagonist Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $57.88.

Protagonist Therapeutics stock opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Protagonist Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $8.63 and a 52-week high of $50.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $441.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.28.

Protagonist Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PTGX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.02. Protagonist Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 458.94% and a negative return on equity of 40.29%. The firm had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.38 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Protagonist Therapeutics will post -3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PTGX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in Protagonist Therapeutics by 279.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 4,387,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,743,000 after acquiring an additional 3,232,100 shares in the last quarter. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $43,400,000. Artal Group S.A. purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,580,000. EcoR1 Capital LLC purchased a new position in Protagonist Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,584,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Protagonist Therapeutics by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,571,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,948,000 after purchasing an additional 557,591 shares during the last quarter. 97.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Protagonist Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops peptide-based therapeutic drugs to address hematology and blood disorders, and inflammatory and immunomodulatory diseases. It is developing rusfertide (PTG-300), an injectable hepcidin mimetic that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with polycythemia vera and hereditary hemochromatosis, as well as for the treatment of other blood disorders; PN-943, an oral, alpha-4-beta-7 integrin- specific antagonist peptide that is in Phase II clinical trials for treating inflammatory bowel disease (IBD); and PN-235, an orally delivered interleukin-23 receptor specific antagonist for the treatment of IBD and non-IBD indications.

