Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 11.8%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.33. 27,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 432,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.
Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.
The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80.
In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA)
Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Prothena (PRTA)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- Iridium Communications Stock is Ready to Return to Orbit
Receive News & Ratings for Prothena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prothena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.