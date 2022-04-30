Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) Shares Up 11.8%

Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 11.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.48 and last traded at $30.33. 27,910 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 432,306 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.13.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PRTA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prothena from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Prothena in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Prothena from $87.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.73.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a PE ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $34.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.80.

Prothena ( NASDAQ:PRTA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.28 million. Prothena had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 18.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.77) EPS. Research analysts expect that Prothena Co. plc will post -2.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard T. Collier sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.41, for a total value of $197,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,040.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 31.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Prothena in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in Prothena by 938.8% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,070 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Prothena by 1,129.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,438 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,321 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Prothena in the third quarter valued at $110,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Prothena Corporation plc, a late-stage clinical company, focuses on discovery and development of novel therapies for life-threatening diseases in the United States. The company is involved in developing Birtamimab, an investigational humanized antibody that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of AL amyloidosis; Prasinezumab, a humanized monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease; PRX004 that completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Transthyretin amyloidosis; and PRX005, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease.

