Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.

PVBC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 41,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,640. The company has a market cap of $283.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,608 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 15,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 85.4% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 922 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Provident Bancorp by 1.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 95,069 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after purchasing an additional 1,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Provident Bancorp by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 238,545 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,437,000 after buying an additional 1,434 shares in the last quarter. 41.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.

About Provident Bancorp

Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.

