Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.06 EPS

Provident Bancorp (NASDAQ:PVBC – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06, Fidelity Earnings reports.
PVBC traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.92. 41,197 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,640. The company has a market cap of $283.38 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 1.13. Provident Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.77 and a 1 year high of $20.14. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.26.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Provident Bancorp’s payout ratio is 15.84%.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PVBC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Provident Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Stephens started coverage on shares of Provident Bancorp in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company.
Provident Bancorp, Inc is a Maryland corporation that was formed in 2019 to be the successor corporation to Provident Bancorp, Inc, a Massachusetts corporation, and the holding company for The Provident Bank. The Provident Bank, a subsidiary of Provident Bancorp, Inc is an innovative, commercial bank that finds solutions for its business and private clients.
