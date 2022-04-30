Public Index Network (PIN) Trading 22.2% Lower Over Last Week

Public Index Network (PIN) traded down 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 30th. Public Index Network has a market cap of $1.04 million and $134.00 worth of Public Index Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Public Index Network has traded 22.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Public Index Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0068 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002642 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.38 or 0.00037990 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,726.45 or 0.07203599 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0627 or 0.00000166 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.93 or 0.00052659 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Public Index Network

Public Index Network’s total supply is 152,351,008 coins. The Reddit community for Public Index Network is https://reddit.com/r/FLOblockchain . Public Index Network’s official Twitter account is @pinblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Public Index Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Public Index Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Public Index Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Public Index Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

