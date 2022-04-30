Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe (OTCMKTS:PUBGY – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Publicis Groupe S.A. is a global advertising and communications organization, offering a range of services to companies in 100 countries, with a particular strength in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy and North America. “

Get Publicis Groupe alerts:

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Publicis Groupe in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €70.00 ($75.27) to €67.00 ($72.04) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Barclays downgraded shares of Publicis Groupe from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, March 14th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Publicis Groupe to a reduce rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Publicis Groupe from €65.00 ($69.89) to €63.00 ($67.74) in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Publicis Groupe currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $51.88.

Publicis Groupe stock opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.94. Publicis Groupe has a 1 year low of $13.17 and a 1 year high of $19.25.

About Publicis Groupe (Get Rating)

Publicis Groupe SA provides communication, value chain, consulting, execution, and marketing and digital business transformation services in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates as advertising agencies that offer billboard, television, radio, and press advertising services, as well as advertising solutions through digital channels under the Publicis Worldwide, Saatchi & Saatchi, Leo Burnett, Marcel, Fallon, and BBH brands; and provides crisis communications, media relations, public affairs, financial communications, and strategy and event management services, as well as digital marketing services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Publicis Groupe (PUBGY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Publicis Groupe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Publicis Groupe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.