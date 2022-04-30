PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) Price Target Cut to $56.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Royal Bank of Canada from $63.00 to $56.00 in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on PHM. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $63.00 to $48.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PulteGroup from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They set an outperform rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $56.64.

Shares of PHM traded down $1.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $41.76. The company had a trading volume of 2,656,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,751,423. The firm has a market cap of $10.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.12, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.75 and a 200-day moving average of $49.51. PulteGroup has a 12 month low of $39.61 and a 12 month high of $63.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

PulteGroup ( NYSE:PHM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The construction company reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 27.05%. The company had revenue of $3.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that PulteGroup will post 10.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to repurchase up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 7.35%.

In other news, VP John J. Chadwick sold 15,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total value of $740,164.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,096,326 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $750,513,000 after buying an additional 547,399 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,429,564 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $295,336,000 after purchasing an additional 50,903 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,308,416 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $289,682,000 after purchasing an additional 55,564 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in PulteGroup by 44.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,771,204 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,839 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. It acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. The company also offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhomes, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, American West, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

