Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) Receives $8.45 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Puma Biotechnology, Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $8.45.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PBYI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PBYI. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 490.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 180,200 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 18.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,825 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 224,470 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after acquiring an additional 6,314 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Puma Biotechnology during the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Puma Biotechnology by 100.4% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 29,219 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 14,642 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.99% of the company’s stock.

PBYI traded down $0.15 during trading on Monday, reaching $2.36. 301,936 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 345,630. Puma Biotechnology has a one year low of $2.06 and a one year high of $11.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.20.

Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.21. Puma Biotechnology had a negative net margin of 11.49% and a negative return on equity of 357.74%. The firm had revenue of $55.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $47.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 neratinib (oral) for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; PB272 (neratinib, oral) for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

