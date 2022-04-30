Puma (ETR:PUM) PT Set at €95.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €95.00 ($102.15) price target on Puma (ETR:PUM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

PUM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Baader Bank set a €110.00 ($118.28) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €106.00 ($113.98) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Warburg Research set a €130.00 ($139.78) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €120.00 ($129.03) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €100.00 ($107.53) price objective on shares of Puma in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Puma presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €107.50 ($115.59).

PUM opened at €70.68 ($76.00) on Wednesday. Puma has a 12-month low of €62.38 ($67.08) and a 12-month high of €115.40 ($124.09). The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion and a PE ratio of 33.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €75.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of €92.74.

PUMA SE, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, sells, and markets footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Greater China, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance and sport-inspired lifestyle products in categories, such as football, cricket, handball, rugby, volleyball, running, training and fitness, golf, and motorsports.

