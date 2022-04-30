QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.53 EPS

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The wireless technology company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 112.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.59 earnings per share. QUALCOMM updated its Q3 guidance to $2.75-2.95 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $139.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $122.17 and a 1 year high of $193.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $149.96 and its 200-day moving average is $162.75.

Get QUALCOMM alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.84%.

In other news, CFO Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 3,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.83, for a total value of $557,473.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in QUALCOMM by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,666 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $6,522,000 after acquiring an additional 7,402 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in QUALCOMM by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 23,316 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,264,000 after buying an additional 4,131 shares during the period. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Autumn Glory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter worth approximately $250,000. 72.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCOM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $185.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.04.

About QUALCOMM (Get Rating)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for QUALCOMM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QUALCOMM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.