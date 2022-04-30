QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.33.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised QuantumScape from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Friday, January 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company.

QS stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.94. The company had a trading volume of 5,417,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,113,632. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.59. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.10 and a beta of 9.08. QuantumScape has a 52 week low of $13.21 and a 52 week high of $43.08.

QuantumScape ( NYSE:QS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that QuantumScape will post -0.79 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $97,176.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 344,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,241,343.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Kevin Hettrich sold 46,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.37, for a total value of $989,110.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 542,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,584,121.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 957,174 shares of company stock valued at $15,845,314 in the last three months. Company insiders own 16.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 123,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,470,000 after purchasing an additional 88,046 shares during the period. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA increased its position in QuantumScape by 125.0% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 2,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the period. GFG Capital LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 19,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,825 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in QuantumScape by 47.1% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 25,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after purchasing an additional 8,239 shares during the period. 20.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

