QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “QuantumScape Corporation is a battery developer for electric vehicle use. QuantumScape Corporation, formerly known as KENSINGTON CAP, is based in San Jose, California. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued a neutral rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a hold rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on QuantumScape from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on QuantumScape in a research report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.33.

NYSE:QS opened at $14.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.59. QuantumScape has a 1 year low of $13.21 and a 1 year high of $43.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 47.81 and a quick ratio of 47.81.

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.06). During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.12) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that QuantumScape will post -0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other QuantumScape news, Director Fritz Prinz sold 155,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $2,649,868.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Mohit Singh sold 5,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $97,176.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 344,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,241,343.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 957,174 shares of company stock worth $15,845,314 in the last three months. 16.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of QuantumScape in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in QuantumScape during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Institutional investors own 20.03% of the company’s stock.

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, focuses on the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

