Qubitica 24 Hour Volume Reaches $7.00 (QBIT)

Qubitica (QBIT) traded flat against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 30th. One Qubitica coin can now be bought for approximately $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Qubitica has traded flat against the dollar. Qubitica has a total market capitalization of $9.66 million and approximately $7.00 worth of Qubitica was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000476 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $101.00 or 0.00261461 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0839 or 0.00000217 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Vectorspace AI (VXV) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004046 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $721.14 or 0.01866844 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000489 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00004154 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

TouchCon (TOC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0332 or 0.00000086 BTC.

Qubitica Coin Profile

QBIT is a coin. Its launch date was March 7th, 2018. Qubitica’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 808,675 coins. Qubitica’s official website is www.qubitica.net . Qubitica’s official Twitter account is @Qubitica and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Qubitica is /r/Qubitica and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “QUBITICA is a community of more than 1000 developers, IT companies and investors from over 20 nations who want to work together to advance blockchain technology. This community has developed the QUBITICA infrastructure and since May 2018 it has been working on new blockchain and AI projects under the associated brands and websites. Subcontracting is organized within the community. This requires the holding of QBIT, the participation shares in QUBITICA and all related projects. “

Buying and Selling Qubitica

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qubitica directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qubitica should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qubitica using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

