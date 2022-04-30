Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given a C$36.00 Price Target at TD Securities

TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QBR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.67.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. Quebecor has a one year low of C$26.91 and a one year high of C$34.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.73.

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

