Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B) Given a C$36.00 Price Target at TD Securities

Posted by on Apr 30th, 2022

TD Securities set a C$36.00 target price on Quebecor (TSE:QBR.BGet Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

QBR.B has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a C$35.00 target price on shares of Quebecor in a report on Friday, February 25th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on shares of Quebecor from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$35.67.

TSE:QBR.B opened at C$30.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 499.05, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of C$7.21 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.22. Quebecor has a one year low of C$26.91 and a one year high of C$34.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$30.05 and a 200-day moving average price of C$29.73.

Quebecor Company Profile (Get Rating)

Quebecor Inc operates in the telecommunications, media, and sports and entertainment businesses in Canada. Its Telecommunications segment offers television distribution, Internet access, business solutions, cable and mobile telephony, and over-the-top video services; and engages in the rental of movies, televisual products, and video games through its video-on-demand service and video rental stores.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Quebecor (TSE:QBR.B)

Receive News & Ratings for Quebecor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quebecor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.