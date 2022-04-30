Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 32,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.
The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.
Quest Solution Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUES)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Quest Solution (QUES)
- Why is Chevron Stock Falling After Strong Earnings?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 4/25 – 4/29
- Apple’s Numbers Complete Trifecta
- Rogers Communication Stock Should Be Launching Higher
- O’Reilly Automotive Hits A Pothole
Receive News & Ratings for Quest Solution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Solution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.