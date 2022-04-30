Quest Solution (OTCMKTS:QUES) Stock Price Down 4.6%

Quest Solution Inc (OTCMKTS:QUES – Get Rating) shares dropped 4.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $5.85 and last traded at $6.00. Approximately 32,805 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 58,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.29.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.99 and a 200-day moving average of $6.88.

Get Quest Solution alerts:

Quest Solution Company Profile (OTCMKTS:QUES)

Quest Solution, Inc operates as a systems integrator with a focus on design, delivery, deployment, and support of integrated mobile and automatic identification data collection solutions in the United States. It also manufactures and distributed labels, tags, ribbons, and RFIC identification tags; bar code labels; and provides consultancy services for selecting, designing, and manufacturing labels for products offered by their customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Solution Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Solution and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.