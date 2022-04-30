Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXT – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $16.06.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Rackspace Technology from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $10.50 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of Rackspace Technology from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rackspace Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Rackspace Technology from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

RXT stock traded down $0.33 on Friday, hitting $9.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 796,155 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,332. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.58. Rackspace Technology has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $25.10. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80.

Rackspace Technology ( NASDAQ:RXT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $777.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $771.22 million. Rackspace Technology had a negative net margin of 7.25% and a positive return on equity of 15.14%. Rackspace Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Rackspace Technology will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Lapides Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Rackspace Technology by 34.1% during the 1st quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 858,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,583,000 after purchasing an additional 218,500 shares during the period. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rackspace Technology by 3.9% in the first quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 61,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after buying an additional 2,301 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Rackspace Technology in the first quarter valued at about $129,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Rackspace Technology by 28.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Rackspace Technology by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,688,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,689,000 after acquiring an additional 217,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.38% of the company’s stock.

Rackspace Technology, Inc operates as a multi cloud technology services company worldwide. It operates through Multicloud Services and Apps & Cross Platform segments. The company's Multicloud Services segment provides public and private cloud managed services, which allow customers to determine, manage, and optimize the right infrastructure, platforms, and services; and professional services related to designing and building multi cloud solutions and cloud-native applications.

