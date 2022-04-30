Rai Reflex Index (RAI) Trading 0.3% Higher Over Last Week

Rai Reflex Index (RAI) traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 30th. One Rai Reflex Index coin can now be bought for about $3.02 or 0.00007866 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Rai Reflex Index has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rai Reflex Index has a total market cap of $51.10 million and $798,395.00 worth of Rai Reflex Index was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001604 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.74 or 0.00041017 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,791.04 or 0.07271198 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000164 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.39 or 0.00058323 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

About Rai Reflex Index

Rai Reflex Index was first traded on February 13th, 2021. Rai Reflex Index’s total supply is 16,924,109 coins. Rai Reflex Index’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

Rai Reflex Index Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rai Reflex Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rai Reflex Index should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rai Reflex Index using one of the exchanges listed above.

