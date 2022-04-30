Raymond James Analysts Give Montage Gold (CVE:MAU) a C$2.00 Price Target

Raymond James set a C$2.00 target price on Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a strong-buy rating on the stock.

MAU opened at C$0.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.82 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.71. The firm has a market cap of C$85.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.25. Montage Gold has a 1 year low of C$0.58 and a 1 year high of C$1.02.

Montage Gold (CVE:MAU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 7th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Montage Gold will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Montage Gold Corp., a precious metals exploration and development company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. The Company's flagship property is the Morondo Gold Project covering an area of 1,143 square kilometers located in the Côte d'Ivoire, West Africa. Montage Gold Corp.

