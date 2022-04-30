Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 15,979 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 267,243 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,979 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $110,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ACN. Boston Common Asset Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 2,127 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $680,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Accenture by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 9,117 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,917,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Accenture by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,355 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $753,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in Accenture by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 662 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Accenture by 16.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 218 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kathleen R. Mcclure sold 1,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.79, for a total value of $580,692.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 22,499 shares of company stock valued at $7,489,641 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

ACN traded down $13.48 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $300.36. The stock had a trading volume of 2,972,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,131,415. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $348.44. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $276.88 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The stock has a market cap of $190.40 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.24.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.17. Accenture had a return on equity of 31.16% and a net margin of 11.28%. The company had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is presently 39.11%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ACN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Accenture in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $446.00 to $386.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $368.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $383.35.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

