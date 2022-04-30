Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 1,698,758 Shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF (NASDAQ:FTXN – Get Rating) by 12,042.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,712,864 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,698,758 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF were worth $33,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 361.6% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 85,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,664,000 after buying an additional 67,071 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $633,248,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 14,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $569,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF by 5.9% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FTXN stock traded down $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.60. 117,625 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 633,963. First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF has a fifty-two week low of $14.77 and a fifty-two week high of $28.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were issued a $0.124 dividend. This is a positive change from First Trust Nasdaq Oil & Gas ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th.

