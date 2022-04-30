Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 648,746 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,347 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $101,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Associated Banc Corp raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Associated Banc Corp now owns 21,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,081,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 2,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IVE stock traded down $4.57 on Friday, hitting $147.98. 964,160 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,292,250. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a one year low of $142.69 and a one year high of $160.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $153.55.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

