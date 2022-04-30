Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 1,345 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,082,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,345 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $85,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Outfitter Financial LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $0.81 on Friday, hitting $68.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 54,305,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,929,450. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $66.54 and a 52-week high of $82.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.20.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

