Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 16,332 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 607,233 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,332 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.48% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $74,313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IWS. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 351,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,028,000 after purchasing an additional 4,481 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1,096.2% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,806,000 after buying an additional 21,015 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 118,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,465,000 after buying an additional 6,083 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,196,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,596,000 after buying an additional 545,431 shares during the period. Finally, Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWS traded down $3.49 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $112.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 390,196 shares, compared to its average volume of 622,558. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $117.28 and a 200-day moving average of $118.64. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $109.93 and a 12-month high of $124.28.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

