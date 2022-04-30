Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 26,223 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 571,374 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,223 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $83,170,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 182.7% in the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $4.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $123.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,920,408 shares. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $130.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.40. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $71.96 and a 52 week high of $88.63.

