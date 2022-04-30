Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 59,301 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 204.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,301 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $31,703,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 69 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 77 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 78 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.03% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical stock traded down $3.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $239.30. 2,913,464 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,080,396. The company has a market cap of $85.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.22, a PEG ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $282.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $311.72. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $235.07 and a 12-month high of $369.69.

Intuitive Surgical ( NASDAQ:ISRG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.05. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ISRG. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $350.00 to $339.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $257.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $370.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $326.60.

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 2,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.00, for a total value of $716,142.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

