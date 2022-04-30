Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Holdings in IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 410,791 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 5,230 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $115,901,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IQV. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in IQVIA by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,351,150 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $800,540,000 after acquiring an additional 117,330 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in IQVIA by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,963,435 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $718,099,000 after acquiring an additional 137,580 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 2,034,365 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $573,976,000 after acquiring an additional 29,048 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in IQVIA by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,667,533 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $399,442,000 after acquiring an additional 11,335 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its holdings in IQVIA by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,660,540 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $397,767,000 after acquiring an additional 370,296 shares in the last quarter. 86.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on IQV shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of IQVIA from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $231.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. StockNews.com lowered shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $310.00 to $290.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of IQVIA from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of IQVIA from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.25.

Shares of IQV stock traded down $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $217.99. 1,818,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,137,813. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.50 and a 12 month high of $285.61. The company has a market cap of $41.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.28, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $228.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $246.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.93.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.05. IQVIA had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 28.80%. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.05 EPS. IQVIA’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 9.43 earnings per share for the current year.

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

