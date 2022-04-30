Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 43,306 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $31,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

LRCX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Lam Research from $775.00 to $837.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $855.00 to $800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $670.90.

NASDAQ LRCX traded down $18.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $465.76. 1,405,094 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,420,017. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $64.61 billion, a PE ratio of 14.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $511.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $590.78. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $449.50 and a 52 week high of $731.85.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.51 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a net margin of 27.13% and a return on equity of 75.51%. During the same period last year, the business posted $7.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.76%.

In related news, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $590.00, for a total value of $413,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 537 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $560.50, for a total value of $300,988.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,937 shares of company stock valued at $1,092,843. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

