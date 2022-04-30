Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Get Rating) by 49.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 579,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 190,770 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $29,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. F3Logic LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. F3Logic LLC now owns 5,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 16,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA now owns 35,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,807,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 13,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Falcon Wealth Planning increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 4,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded down $0.49 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.61. 3,191,820 shares of the stock traded hands. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52-week low of $49.15 and a 52-week high of $59.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

