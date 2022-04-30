Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $103.66 Million Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 210,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,283 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.20% of Roper Technologies worth $103,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 118,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $58,158,000 after buying an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Roper Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 9,859 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,849,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Moreno Evelyn V boosted its position in shares of Roper Technologies by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Moreno Evelyn V now owns 13,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $449.21, for a total transaction of $112,302.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

ROP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $505.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Roper Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $509.72.

Roper Technologies stock traded down $13.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $469.92. The stock had a trading volume of 2,822,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,820. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $460.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $465.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.07. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $417.54 and a 12 month high of $505.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.09. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 47.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 15.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 4th. Roper Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions. The company offers management, campus solutions, diagnostic and laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, and cloud-based financial analytics and performance management software; cloud-based software to the property and casualty insurance industry; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

