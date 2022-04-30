Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $32.45 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 162.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 372,722 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,644 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.07% of Microchip Technology worth $32,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 99.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,429,772 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $646,836,000 after purchasing an additional 3,698,604 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,978,419 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $762,148,000 after buying an additional 191,235 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $336,161,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Microchip Technology by 132.7% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,473,843 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $302,433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,981,012 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. grew its position in Microchip Technology by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,877,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $250,496,000 after purchasing an additional 1,555,206 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCHP shares. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $87.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $94.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.79.

Shares of MCHP stock traded down $2.98 on Friday, reaching $65.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,837,720 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,433,269. The company has a market capitalization of $36.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.35, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.57. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 12-month low of $63.34 and a 12-month high of $90.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $76.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.41%.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,613 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $256,270.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,498 shares of company stock worth $460,903 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded microprocessors markets; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

