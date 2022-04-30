Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $36.25 Million Holdings in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 151,918 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 9,566 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.13% of Tractor Supply worth $36,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in Tractor Supply by 194.4% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 106 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $26,000. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Tractor Supply in the third quarter worth $33,000. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

In other news, EVP Colin Yankee sold 2,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $509,712.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Harry A. Lawton III sold 20,049 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.35, for a total transaction of $4,457,895.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 29,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,416,873. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TSCO traded down $7.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $201.45. 1,333,712 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,252,591. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $221.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $221.63. The company has a market cap of $22.59 billion, a PE ratio of 23.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.98. Tractor Supply has a 12-month low of $170.82 and a 12-month high of $241.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The specialty retailer reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 51.48%. Tractor Supply’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.55 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Tractor Supply will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $230.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Tractor Supply in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $258.00 to $261.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $238.70.

About Tractor Supply (Get Rating)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers a selection of merchandise, including equine, livestock, pet, and small animal products necessary for their health, care, growth, and containment; hardware, truck, towing, and tool products; seasonal products, such as heating products, lawn and garden items, power equipment, gifts, and toys; work/recreational clothing and footwear; and maintenance products for agricultural and rural use.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.