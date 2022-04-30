Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $92.14 Million Stake in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 506,537 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,867 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Pioneer Natural Resources worth $92,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in PXD. Old North State Trust LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 353.1% in the fourth quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 145 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 485.7% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 205 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.41% of the company’s stock.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, SVP Tyson L. Taylor sold 1,978 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.55, for a total value of $452,071.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Margaret Montemayor sold 3,855 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.21, for a total value of $922,154.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 99,502 shares of company stock worth $24,082,861 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of PXD traded down $2.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $232.47. 2,218,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,688,197. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $242.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $211.98. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $133.73 and a 52-week high of $260.00. The company has a market cap of $56.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.52.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The oil and gas development company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.05 by $0.53. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 14.46%. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 32.63 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.06%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $213.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $252.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $244.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.47.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

