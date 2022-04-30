Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 36,872 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,075 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,872 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.10% of Target worth $109,738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TGT. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target during the third quarter valued at about $200,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Target by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,164,273 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $764,931,000 after acquiring an additional 305,955 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management grew its stake in Target by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 6,973 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,595,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keel Point LLC grew its stake in Target by 105,600.0% in the 3rd quarter. Keel Point LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC boosted its stake in shares of Target by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 8,649 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,238,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $255.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Target from $270.00 to $261.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $277.23.

Target stock traded down $7.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $228.65. 3,220,672 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,652,700. Target Co. has a one year low of $184.00 and a one year high of $268.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $221.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.26. The company has a market cap of $106.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.06.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a return on equity of 47.35% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Target Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.59%.

In related news, insider Cara A. Sylvester sold 2,030 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $507,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,972,750. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile (Get Rating)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.