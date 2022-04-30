Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 199,560 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,713 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $39,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,760,181 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,690,129,000 after buying an additional 436,234 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.1% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,610,935 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $904,975,000 after buying an additional 136,667 shares in the last quarter. Provident Trust Co. raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Provident Trust Co. now owns 2,195,344 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $431,692,000 after buying an additional 33,067 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 11.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,556,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after buying an additional 158,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,491,752 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $293,427,000 after purchasing an additional 12,271 shares during the period. 71.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TROW has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $240.00 to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $159.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $178.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.45.

TROW traded down $6.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $123.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,000,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,877. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.64 and a fifty-two week high of $224.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $172.60.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.76 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.86 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 40.18% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.01 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 11.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.83%.

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 1,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.65, for a total transaction of $180,999.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 8,216 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.92, for a total value of $1,174,230.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

