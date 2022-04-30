Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 32,967 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 850,282 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 32,967 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $119,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 2.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,368 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Consolidated Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in Abbott Laboratories in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ABT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $157.00 to $151.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Abbott Laboratories currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.83.

In other news, Director Nancy Mckinstry sold 1,614 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.42, for a total value of $187,901.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 456 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.13, for a total transaction of $53,867.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,896 shares of company stock valued at $926,454. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE ABT traded down $4.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $113.50. The company had a trading volume of 6,815,890 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,802,289. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $125.54. The stock has a market cap of $200.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.33, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.74. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $105.36 and a 1 year high of $142.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $11.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 17.35% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

